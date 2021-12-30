Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has booked an intriguing light heavyweight bout between heavy hitters Ryan Spann and Ion Cutelaba, which is set to go down at the upcoming UFC Vegas 49 event on Feb. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada according to MMA Fighting.

Cutelaba — ranked No. 15 on the official UFC rankings — recently got back on track with a big win over Devin Clark, his first win in three fights. Since 2019, things haven’t been all sunshine and rainbows for the wild man, going just 2-3-1 inside the Octagon.

As for Spann (No. 13), he is looking to get back on track after he was submitted by former 205-pound title contender Anthony Smith three months ago. The crushing defeat is just loss number two under the UFC banner, though it was his second in last three outings.

The ESPN+-streamed event will be headlined by a pivotal lightweight bout between Islam Makhachev and Beneil Dariush in what is likely a title eliminator bout. In further action, Misha Cirkunov will battler Makhmud Muradov.

