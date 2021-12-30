Marlon Vera slams ‘piece of sh-t’ Sean O’Malley for broadcasting his good deeds

On Christmas Eve, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley spread some Holiday cheer by blessing unsuspecting people at a local Walmart with cash ranging from $20 to $100.

Of course. “Suga” had a cameraman handy in order to catch the good deed on film and load it up to his YouTube channel. While the intention of giving money to people was good, there are critics who are always quick to bash someone helping out others and putting it on film for the world to see.

Marlon Vera is one of those people who took exception with O’Malley touting his video camera around, suggesting he was pretty much doing it for clicks.

“You don’t need a camera guy to help people. you piece of shit,” wrote an irate Vera on his Twitter page.

Of course, Vera and O’Malley have a bitter past because “Chito” handed “Suga” his first loss inside the Octagon at UFC 252 via first round knockout (see it here). Before the fight, the two exchanged barbs on social media and even trading punches with one another didn’t do much to ease the beef.

There were talks about a rematch but according to Vera, O’Malley wasn’t up to the task. Since the defeat, “Suga” has gone on to win three straight and earn his way back to the Top 15, while Vera has gone 2-1. Still, it seems these two are destined to meet against inside the eight-sided cage because their disdain toward one another hasn’t died one bit.