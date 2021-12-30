Things got super weird when Sean Strickland sparred Sage Northcutt — ‘Why the f*ck is your mom here?’

What’s it like to follow Sean Strickland on Twitter?

“You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, it’s better than Cats!”

The outspoken UFC middleweight, who does not abide by the unwritten locker room rule about training camp secrets, shared an interesting story from his days of sparring former UFC wunderkind Sage Northcutt.

And his mother.

“I sparred Sage once... lol he stormed off the mat and it was followed by his mom saying ‘Should I go talk to him?’” Strickland wrote on Twitter. “1. Why the fuck is your mom here? 2. No, he’s a grown ass man let him go act like a female alone lol. Fuck man, that kid is the definition of privilege lol him breaking his face was probably good for him lol.”

I guess his dad needed the day off.

Northcutt suffered multiple facial fractures in his ONE Championship debut back in May 2019 and has yet to make his combat sports return. As for Strickland, he’s looking to win his sixth straight when he battles Jack Hermansson at UFC Vegas 47 in February.

Right after that “weird” field trip to the desert.