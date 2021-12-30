Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Sean Strickland has made some pretty wild claims on Twitter in the last few months, and he doesn’t seem intent on stopping anytime soon. Answering questions online, Strickland first shared a story about sparring Sage Northcutt and upsetting the “Super” athlete.

I sparred sage once... lol he stormed off the mat and it was followed by his mom saying "should I go talk to him" 1. Why the fuck is your mom here. 2. No he's a grown as man let him go act like a female alone lol https://t.co/ffSM1EfUOf — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) December 29, 2021

When a fan then replied asking if Strickland had ever sparred with Tony Ferguson, Strickland answered with one hell of a story. Per Strickland, Ferguson got mouthy with stud kickboxer and current Bellator MMA fighter, Raymond Daniels, and the outcome was a head kick knockout.

Yeah he's a cunt lol! Raymond Daniel's pulled a head kick once and Tony got mad about it because he didn't throw it hard so the next kick he knocked Tony out... https://t.co/BmLappxkDX — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) December 29, 2021

Na man everytime Raymond pulls a kick I stop sparring and thank him lol — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) December 29, 2021

“Yeah he’s a c—t lol,” Strickland wrote of Ferguson. “Raymond Daniel’s pulled a head kick once and Tony got mad about it because he didn’t throw it hard so the next kick he knocked Tony out ...”

Now, sparring stories should always be taking with a grain of salt, particularly if they come from an unreliable narrator like Strickland. However, if there’s one fighter I personally could believe knocking just about anyone out, it’s “The Real Deal” Raymond Daniels.

Daniels is married to Colby Northcutt, sister to the aforementioned “Super Sage,” and that relationship has brought Daniels to my home gym of Team Alpha Male on several occasions. It’s a wonder to watch him work: his control, explosiveness, and variety of kicking techniques are seriously next level in person.

Not a guy to piss off!

Insomnia

Given his recent wins, who would you like to see next for Belal Muhammad? He’s earned a big match up next.

A chopping low kick in beautiful slow-mo:

Congrats to Ricky Simon on the black belt!

Received my black belt tonight from professor @fabianoscherner, what an honor! 2021 was good to me — Ricky Simón (@RickySimonUFC) December 29, 2021

Some of the great photos from this year in UFC combat:

John Wayne Parr play sparring with Tai Tuivasa is something to see!

Happy Holidays from the Tate family!

Well, here’s a new and disturbing low for Gordon Ryan, the best no-gi grappler alive.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Hard-hitting highlights of Felix Trinidad:

Félix "Tito" Trinidad is without a doubt one of the greatest fighters from Puerto Rico pic.twitter.com/dqnOByKpjP — Boxing History (@BoxingHistory) December 26, 2021

If you don’t keep up on One Championship, this recap of the year’s best knockouts is extremely worth watching!

Phone booth boxing and “car jitsu,” is there a close distance wrestling equivalent?

Random Land

Liftoff!

Midnight Music: A solid track off Low’s 2021 release Hey What, one of the better rock albums I heard this year.

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.