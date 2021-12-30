It’s (almost) New Year’s Eve, and you know what that means: all kinds of combat sports shenanigans courtesy of Rizin Fighting Federation. Viewers will get to enjoy the finals of the promotion’s Bantamweight Grand Prix, a Lightweight title defense, and a mixed-rules bout between one of Japan’s best young fighters and an MMA legend TONIGHT (Weds., Dec. 30, 2021).
Three months after the quarterfinals, Hiromasa Ogikubo vs. Naoki Inoue and Kai Asakura vs. Kenta Takizawa determine the Bantamweight GP finalist. In other noteworthy action, Roberto “Satoshi” de Souza defends his Lightweight belt against all-action Yusuke Yachi, Mikuru Asakura looks for revenge against Yutaka Saito, and Tenshin Nasukawa takes on Takanori Gomi in a “special standing bout rules” clash.
MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of RIZIN 33 below, starting with the LIVENow broadcast at 11:30 PM ET. We’ll have quick results throughout, plus round-by-round coverage that includes the GP semifinals and picks back up with Nasukawa vs. Gomi.
“RIZIN 33” Quick Results:
RIZIN Bantamweight Grand Prix Final (TBD)
Roberto Satoshi Souza vs. Yusuke Yachi
Mikuru Asakura vs. Yutaka Saito
Tenshin Nasukawa vs. Takanori Gomi
RENA vs. Si Woo Park
Ayaka Hamasaki vs. Seika Izawa
Koji Takeda vs. Beynoah
Kyohei Hagiwara vs. Hiroaki Suzuki
Shoma Shibisai vs Hideki Sekine
KOUZI vs YA-MAN
SHIBATAR vs. Yuta Kubo
Shinobu Ota vs. Kazuma Sone
Yuki Motoya vs Kintaro
Kai Asakura vs. Kenta Takizawa
Hiromasa Ogikubo vs. Naoki Inoue
Kota Miura def. YUSHI by TKO (punch) at 3:00 of Round One
“RIZIN 33” Round-by-Round Coverage:
RIZIN Bantamweight Grand Prix Final: TBA vs. TBA
Round one:
Round two:
Round three:
Final result:
RIZIN Lightweight Championship: Roberto Satoshi Souza vs. Yusuke Yachi
Round one:
Round two:
Round three:
Final result:
Bantamweight: Mikuru Asakura vs. Yutaka Saito
Round one:
Round two:
Round three:
Final result:
“Special Rules” Catchweight Bout: Tenshin Nasukawa vs. Takanori Gomi
Round one:
Round two:
Round three:
Final result:
ROUND-BY-ROUND WILL RESUME
RIZIN Bantamweight Grand Prix Semifinal Reserve Bout: Yuki Motoya vs Kintaro
Round one:
Round two:
Round three:
Final result:
RIZIN Bantamweight Grand Prix Semifinal: Kai Asakura vs. Kenta Takizawa
Round one:
Round two:
Round three:
Final result:
RIZIN Bantamweight Grand Prix Semifinal: Hiromasa Ogikubo vs. Naoki Inoue
Round one:
Round two:
Round three:
Final result:
