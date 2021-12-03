BREAKING The Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix is coming in 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣2️⃣. Here are the confirmed competitors as announced live on @SHOSports . #Bellator272 #BellatorBWGP pic.twitter.com/jdNVxTYPa4

Bellator MMA is putting a bow on 2021 tonight with a Bantamweight title fight between division champion Sergio Pettis and Kyoji Horiguchi, but the promotion already has big plans for the division in 2022.

During the Showtime-televised broadcast, the promotion announced that the Bantamweight Grand Prix would begin in early 202 featuring eight of the best 135-pound fighters on the roster, with the field including Pettis and Horiguchi.

The rest of the field will consist of James Gallagher, Raufeon Stots, Magomed Magomedov, Leandro Higo, Patrick Mix and Juan Archuleta. The winner of this massive tournament will not only be crowned champion, but will also take home the $1 million paycheck that comes with it.

Of course, the winner of tonight’s main event between Pettis and Horiguchi will put the title on the line each and every time they compete. Matchups and dates have yet-to-be revealed, but expect all of the to change in the coming weeks.

You know the players, care to offer up a prediction as to who will prevail once the dust settles in what will prove to be a highly-competitive tournament?

