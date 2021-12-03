Josh Hill stiffs Jared Scoggins with a BEAUTIFUL right hand KO! The “Gentleman” delivers on his KO promise LIVE on @SHOsports . Tune in LIVE now! https://t.co/RNtauZGbbQ #Bellator272 pic.twitter.com/ZrmET3cPxO

Josh Hill wasn’t too happy with Jared Scoggins after he came in four pounds heavy for their scheduled Bantamweight bout at Bellator 272. As a result, the fight was converted to a catchweight fight of 140-pounds and 35-percent of Scoggins’ purse went to Hill.

Once fight night rolled around, Hill was all business, though he was forced to play defense for the majority of the first round after exchanging kicks for the first five minutes of the fight.

But early in round two, Hill tagged Scoggins with a vicious right hand that put him out cold. The impressive stoppage victory puts him right back into the winner’s circle. And to make it even sweeter, it earned him a spot as an alternate to the Bantamweight Grand Prix tournament, which the promotion announced at the event would begin in early 2022.

It was truly a great night for Hill.

