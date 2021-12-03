Highlights! Johnny Eblen stops Collin Huckbody via strikes in 71 seconds at Bellator 272 | Video

"Diamond Hands" strikes again! @JohnnyEblen takes almost no time at all to get his 6️⃣th win inside the Bellator cage. We are LIVE on @SHOSports with #Bellator272 https://t.co/TbKTQ7lKsu pic.twitter.com/uKSLL0pZV9

Coming into Belaltor 272, Johnny Eblen had five stoppage victories in the very first round. 71 seconds into his fight against newcomer Collin Huckbody, and Eblen walked away with his sixth such victory.

From the jump, Eblen pounced on Huckbody with non stop strikes. After dropping him to one knee, Eblen seemd to let Huckbody back up. From there, Eblen continued his assault to the point that Huckbody turned away from him. That was all the referee on duty needed to see to put an end to the fight.

With the victory, Eblen improves to 10-0 in his young MMA career, including winning his first six fights under the Bellator banner in the Middleweight division. As for Huckbody, he will now have to go back to the drawing board and hope he gets another crack inside the Bellator cage after throwing up a dud in his debut.

