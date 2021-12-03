Middleweight contenders Jack Hermansson and Sean Strickland are expected to headline an upcoming UFC Fight Night event on Feb 5., per a recent report by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.

According to the report, both fighters should be signing their respective contracts shortly. The UFC event on Feb. 5 currently does not have a location or venue, but it will be the third event of 2022 for the promotion.

Jack Hermansson (@jackthejokermma) vs. Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) in a five-round main event at UFC Fight Night on Feb. 5, per sources. Contracts should be signed shortly. UFC’s 2022 first quarter main events are filling up. pic.twitter.com/1kZIFARGo9 — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 3, 2021

Hermansson, 33, is coming off a dominant decision win over Edmen Shahbazyan back in May. “Joker” had lost his previous fight in a main event clash against Italian contender Marvin Vettori, but is still 6-2 inside of the Octagon since the start of 2018. Hermansson will need more than a win over Strickland to launch himself back into title contention, but it would be a great start to his 2022 campaign. At the very least, “Joker” can save some face after getting rag-dolled by Khamzat Chimaev in a wrestling match last month.

Strickland, 30, has been a man on a mission since moving back up to middleweight in Oct. 2020. Since departing the welterweight division Strickland has produced a 4-0 record inside of the Octagon, including a recent decision win over Uriah Hall in his first-ever UFC main event bid. If Strickland is able to walk through Hermansson this February and push his division record to 5-0 it would be hard not to consider him a top title contender for 2022.

