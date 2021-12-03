Rob Font vs Jose Aldo staredown video from UFC Vegas 44 weigh ins

Rob Font and Jose Aldo came face-to-face at the conclusion of the UFC Vegas 44 weigh ins earlier today (get full results and video here) just one day before their bantamweight main event on Sat., Dec. 4, 2021 from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Watch them stare each other down in the embedded video above.

Font (19-4) quietly assembled a four-fight win streak over the last three years and now finds himself ranked at No. 4 in the 135-pound division. A victory over “Junior” may not be enough to score him a title shot against Petr Yan, considering Aljamain Sterling and TJ Dillashaw are both lodged in the queue.

As for Aldo (30-7), he managed to rebound from his Yan loss to win consecutive decisions over Pedro Munhoz and Marlon Vera. The Brazilian is now 2-2 as a bantamweight and like Font, needs a big win this weekend in “Sin City” if he hopes to stay alive in the crowded 135-pound title hunt.

