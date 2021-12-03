The bad blood between Team Fury and Jake Paul continues to boil heading into Paul’s boxing match with Tommy Fury later this month.

While Paul seems to make enemies with just about anyone he fights the tension between the social media star and the Fury family is evolving to another level. The pre-fight press conference last week was so intense that BT Sport needed to issue an apology afterwards for the language used, mostly due to the outbursts by Tommy Fury’s father, John Fury.

The elder Fury is taking serious offense to almost everything that Paul is saying and is not one to shy away from a confrontation. Big brother, Tyson Fury, is also getting involved, but he has his own boxing future to worry about and has already made it known that he will backhand the Paul brothers if they continue to disrespect him.

In a recent interview, John Fury issued another fiery message to Paul and warned him to keep his distance if they ever meet in person. The former professional boxer and bare-knuckle fighter did not mince words when telling Paul what he would do to him.

“Listen, I’m a horrible man, so touché. It’s a pity I can’t get to America, because believe me. I’ll say one thing – if people think I’m a loudmouth, and this that and the other, invade my space, and I will drop them where they stand,” said Fury during a recent interview (via BJPenn.com). “It doesn’t matter who they are. Jake Paul, anybody who tries to disrespect me and my family is getting it there and then. No backwards steps at all, none off me at all. I will back up what I say. If somebody comes as close to me as you are, we’re fighting. Don’t disrespect my family.”

All of the fierce trash talk will be put to rest when Paul and Tommy Fury collide in a main event boxing match on Dec. 18 live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV). Both fighters will be competing to maintain their undefeated professional records and also to win ultimate bragging rights. Let’s just hope John Fury doesn’t get his hands on Paul before Tommy Fury does.