UFC Vegas 44 weigh in video stream, live results for ‘Font vs Aldo’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just over 24 hours away from its upcoming UFC Vegas 44 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, headlined by a bantamweight title eliminator showdown between Top 5 contenders Rob Font and Jose Aldo this Sat. night (Dec. 4, 2021) on ESPN and ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Before the televised action gets underway this weekend in “Sin City,” which also features the 155-pound co-main event between lightweight bruisers Rafael Fiziev and Brad Riddell, all 30 fighters must hit the scale to prove themselves worthy.

The UFC Vegas 44 weigh ins will stream LIVE in the embedded video player above beginning promptly at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT). We’ll also have real-time text updates for the “Font vs. Aldo” weigh ins listed below, updated as they happen.

UFC Vegas 44 Main Card On ESPN/ESPN+:

135 lbs.: Rob Font () vs. Jose Aldo ()

155 lbs.: Rafael Fiziev () vs. Brad Riddell ()

155 lbs.: Clay Guida () vs. Leonardo Santos ()

205 lbs.: Jimmy Crute () vs. Jamahal Hill ()

185 lbs.: Brendan Allen () vs. Chris Curtis ()

170 lbs: Bryan Barberena () vs. Darian Weeks ()

UFC Vegas 44 Prelims Card On ESPN/ESPN+:

185 lbs.: Maki Pitolo () vs. Dusko Todorovic ()

125 lbs.: Zhalgas Zhumagulov () vs. Manel Kape ()

170 lbs.: Jake Matthews () vs. Jeremiah Wells ()

115 lbs.: Cheyanne Vlismas () vs. Mallory Martin ()

205 lbs.: William Knight () vs. Alonzo Menifield ()

155 lbs.: Chris Gruetzemacher () vs. Claudio Puelles ()

205 lbs.: Azamat Murzakanov () vs. Jared Vanderaa ()

170 lbs.: Mickey Gall () vs. Alex Morono ()

135 lbs.: Vince Morales () vs. Louis Smolka ()

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 44 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN/ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN/ESPN+ main card start time at 10 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 44 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archives here and here. For the updated and finalized “Font vs. Aldo” fight card and ESPN/ESPN+ lineup click here.