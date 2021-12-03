Welcome to Midnight Mania!

In profoundly Nate Diaz fashion, the veteran slugger warded away talks of a highly risky match up vs. Khamzat Chimaev. Some “f—king idiots” have declared the bout a trap, an attempt to devalue Diaz on his way out, and appropriately, Diaz expressed no interest in fighting the “rookie” Russian.

Of course, Chimaev was never likely to take the insult quietly. In response to the Diaz snub, “Borz” jumped on Twitter to question Diaz’s gangster cred and assert his own dominance. Then, he declared Diaz “the easiest money for me.”

You fake gangster @NateDiaz209 and I don't care who to fight i’m coming for everybody, where are you all the gangsters and kings ?



i'm here to kill everyone i'm the king here i'm a gangster here ☝ — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) December 2, 2021

you are the easiest money for me thin @NateDiaz209 ⚰️ — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) December 2, 2021

“You fake gangster @NateDiaz209,” Chimaev’s first Tweet began. “And I don’t care who to fight i’m coming for everybody, where are you all the gangsters and kings? I’m here to kill everyone i’m the king here i’m a gangster here.”

In addition, Chimaev took a shot at Nick Diaz. In an example of truly criminal matchmaking, UFC at one point intended Chimaev to fight the elder Diaz brother in his ill-fated return to action. Chimaev hasn’t forgotten and believes Nick Diaz fears him.

say hello to your older brother, tell him not to be afraid of me, I don’t beat old people, he knows what I mean, in Vegas I just wanted to say hello well, poor man ran away @NateDiaz209 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) December 3, 2021

“Say hello to your older brother,” Chimaev continued. “Tell him not to be afraid of me, I don’t beat old people, he knows what I mean, in Vegas I just wanted to say hello well, poor man ran away.”

Chimaev has called out all sorts of potential opposition this week, but even after this round of trash talk, it seems unlikely that the Diaz brothers will take the bait. Instead, Chimaev will just have to search for a different huckleberry at 170- or 185-pounds.

Insomnia

Corey Sandhagen, Bantamweight’s warrior philosopher.

Jiri Prochazka training with Jon Jones is a real interesting concept ...

Procházka also told he negotiates with Henry Cejudo about preparation camp early in 2022 so he can improve his wrestling and ground game. He would be working there with Jon Jones.



Could interest @aaronbronsteter #ufc — Robert Rampa (@RampaRobert15) December 2, 2021

Gervonta Davis is confident in his takedown defense as a result of being “from the hood,” and MMA Twitter is already memeing him for it.

Gervonta Davis on fighting in MMA pic.twitter.com/eEZydoxm41 — ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ (@TheArtOfWar6) December 2, 2021

khabib after 37 failed takedown attempts because gervonta davis is ‘from the hood’ pic.twitter.com/L3CsjUSrcA — Stanky (@stankymma) December 2, 2021

I’m like 90% sure I’ve posted this before, but Rafael Fiziev is fighting Saturday night, and it’s a cool clip ...

Petr Yan going hard at it with Rafael Fiziev in Thailand.



No messing even in sparring



UFC World pic.twitter.com/RNY1Ij1A58 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) December 2, 2021

Another one:

Stay safe out there. pic.twitter.com/kAQwKXY8Gx — Beyond Kickboxing (@Beyond_Kick) December 1, 2021

Another fun Bantamweight match up — can Kris Moutinho pick up his first UFC victory?

Zhang Weili shows off her skill in chapteh, which if my Google research is correct, is exactly what it looks like: hacky sack with a shuttlecock.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Important reminder: WEC was f—king awesome and put on consistently great fights.

Matt Hughes vs. Ricardo Almeida!

A rather thoughtful and respectful beatdown.

Random Land

A surprising amount of impact from a tiny wave.

Midnight Music: It’s getting a good bit of hype online, so I checked out the new Adele album 30, and well ... it sure sounds like Adele to me. Maybe I’d be more emotionally riveted if suffering from a recent heartbreak, but regardless, lady can SING!

