Bellator 272 goes down today (Fri., Dec. 3, 2021) inside Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., airing exclusively on SHOWTIME (watch it here). Headlining the event is a Bantamweight title fight between division king Sergio Pettis taking on RIZIN 135-pound king, Kyoji Horiguchi. In the co-main event, Emmanuel Sanchez will battle Jeremy Kennedy in Featherweight action.

While you will have to have a subscription to SHOWTIME to catch Bellator 272 today, the promotion is once again offering up the undercard for free and we will have a video stream for your right here. Just click on the embedded video player above to enjoy all of the action.

Here is a quick rundown of all of the “Prelims” action, which begins at 7 p.m. ET:

145 lbs.: Kai Kamaka III (8-4-1) vs. John de Jesus (14-9)

170 lbs.: Levan Chokheli (9-1) vs. Vinicius de Jesus (9-4)

155 lbs.: Killys Mota (12-2) vs. Mike Hamel (8-5)

155 lbs.: Alexandr Shabliy (20-3) vs. Bobby King (10-3)

155 lbs.: Spike Carlyle (12-3) vs. Dan Moret (15-6)

170 lbs.: Oliver Enkamp (10-2) vs. Kyle Crutchmer (7-1)

155 lbs.: Justin Montalvo (3-0) vs. Jacob Bohn (10-7)

MMAmania.com will deliver coverage of Bellator 272 tonight on Showtime right here. To check out the latest Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive right here.