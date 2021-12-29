Watch Sean O’Malley randomly bless Walmart shoppers with $100 for Christmas | Video

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight Sean O’Malley was feeling generous for the Christmas holiday. The man with the colorful hair and personality decided to hit a local Walmart to bless people with wads of cash on Christmas Eve.

“Suga” approached several unsuspecting families doing last-minute shopping and handed them a $100. Naturally, several people were caught off guard with the generous act, hesitating to accept before ultimately taking the money.

Others recognized the UFC combatant and took the opportunity to snap a photo with the rising 135-pound contender. At one point, O’Malley stood at the entrance of the store and starting handing out $20 bills. Of course, many people denied the free cash while other were happy for the unsuspecting come up.

O’Malley was last seen defeating Raulian Paiva at UFC 269 on Dec. 11, 2021 to earn his third straight win (see it again here). A few days later, “Suga” was handed a six-month medical suspension for a broken thumb, which means unless he gets medical clearance he won’t be back in action until mid-2022.