It’s official. Yan Xiaonan will take on Marina Rodriguez in a strawweight bout at UFC 272 in Las Vegas on March 5. ✨ #UFC272 #GP pic.twitter.com/TXhyrleF2f

An intriguing women’s strawweight bout between Top 5 contenders Marina Rodriguez and Yan Xiaonan has been added to the upcoming UFC 272 pay-per-view (PPV) event on March 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada according to an Instagram post from Yan’s management team.

Rodriguez (No. 3), has been a buzz saw since making her UFC debut in 2018, racking up a highly-impressive 5-1-2 record, including winning her last three against Amanda Ribas, Michelle Waterson and Mackenzie Dern. It’s an impressive resume to say the least and now she is looking to earn a shot at the division title with a win over Xiaonan.

Speaking which, Yan (No. 4) has also done rather well for herself during her stint with the promotion, winning her first six fights inside the Octagon before suffering a loss in her most recent outing against current No. 1 contender Carla Esparza. Interestingly enough, Rodriguez’s last defeat came against “Cookie Monster,” as well.

While no main event has been announced at the moment, there are several other bouts that have been confirmed, including a featherweight bout between Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell and Jessica Eye vs. Manon Fiorot.