Logan Paul got stiffed by ‘weasel’ Floyd Mayweather — ‘Pay me my money’

Team Paul may have gotten the hat, but Team Mayweather left with the bag.

Undefeated boxing icon Floyd Mayweather Jr. recently told the combat sports media that last June’s exhibition boxing match featuring YouTube charlatan Logan Paul would equate to “legalized bank robbery.”

And it looks like Paul may have been one of his victims.

“Pay me my money you fucking corny weasel of a human,” Paul wrote in his Instagram stories.

I guess jolly Joe Rogan will have to walk back some of this praise.

Mayweather spent all eight rounds of their pay-per-view (PPV) affair “playing with his food.” The few times “Money” did turn up the heat, the hapless Paul was heard begging for mercy.

Now he’s begging for his payout.

Paul didn’t give much context to his demand but his Mayweather showdown, at least to our knowledge, was their only shared endeavor. “Money” has yet to respond (and probably won’t) but at least we got this hilarious photo to share below:

