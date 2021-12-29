Remains of MMA fighter missing since 2020 found in Missouri woods

Amateur mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter David Koenig was reported missing in March 2020 after leaving the Peach Tree Inn in Branson, Missouri. Nearly two years later, a man walking his dog in a nearby wooded area discovered the remains of the late heavyweight combatant.

“The examination of the remains conducted by a forensic pathologist determined that there was no trauma and that the death did not appear to be the result of foul play,” the Branson police department wrote in a recent news release.

Koenig, who trained out of Branson Fight Club, compiled a record of 3-1 and last competed at ShoFIGHT: “Dominion” in early 2017, capturing a first-round knockout win over Austin “The Machine” Levine in the co-main event.

“He wasn’t robbed, as his tattered wallet was still intact as well as the two silver necklaces he always wore amongst some other things,” his mother Tracy Koenig wrote on Facebook. “All the rumors were FALSE! Nobody killed Dave. He left the Peach Tree on foot and never made it home. Why he was in distress, and why he walked through the deep woods ... we most likely will never know.”