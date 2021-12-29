Welcome to Midnight Mania!

December proved an excellent month for World Extreme Cagefighting (WEC) legends. Dominick Cruz survived a nasty knockdown to ultimately beat up Pedro Munhoz in his second victory of 2021, while Jose Aldo picked up a main event victory over Rob Font to assert himself back into the Bantamweight title picture.

Given their shared dominance in WEC and the simple fact that their victories came just a week apart, many would-be matchmakers are eyeing a bout between the two ex-champions. For his part, Cruz is open to the idea. In fact, Cruz was quite complementary towards the Brazilian, which isn’t always common with “The Dominator.”

“What I’m hearing most from people — I haven’t really made a decision, I haven’t talked to [UFC matchmaker Sean] Shelby or anything, but I’m hearing most that the old legacy fight that never happened between me and [Jose] Aldo is, like, right there,” Cruz said on The MMA Hour (via MMAFighting). “And I think that that does it. I can completely understand that. I get how that’s an interesting fight for the world. To fight Aldo, it’s an honor.”

“Think of the things this dude’s done,” Cruz said of Aldo. “And he’s also been through the ups and downs of his career, and now made his way back in an extremely respectful form. So that fight, I understand how that can make sense. But I’m going to sit down and, you know, we’ve got to do the talks and see what happens. But you know me — I show up and I do my job, and I’m not a pick-and-chooser.”

On the other side of the equation, Aldo was hesitant towards a Cruz fight back in September, but perhaps his return to the Top 10 will ignite some interest? He’s been vocal about a fight vs. TJ Dillashaw, but perhaps one former Bantamweight kingpin is not so different from another in terms of the current rankings.

We’ll just have to wait and see how it all shakes out in 2022.

Insomnia

A serious note: RIP to MMA fighter David Koenig.

Human remains of missing MMA fighter David Koenig found in Missouri woods (via @springfieldNL) https://t.co/tHnfPrHP1b — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) December 28, 2021

Can Ilir Latifi find his second UFC Heavyweight win opposite fellow grappling specialist Alexander Romanov? I hope someone gets suplexed!

The Sledgehammer is back!



Great heavyweight fight added to the UFC Fight Night event on Feb. 19 as @Latifimma returns to take on Alexander Romanov.#UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/Uh5t9FxIiX — Frontkick.online (@FrontkickOnline) December 28, 2021

Jorge Masvidal was more than pleased for a chance to mock Jake Paul’s awful PPV sales.

Bitch boy can’t afford the big boys Never again do I want to hear my name associated with the fake. 3 0 5 day is coming #supernecessary pic.twitter.com/XloN8Kex88 — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) December 29, 2021

This photo makes me nostalgic and sad. Feels like the “El Cucuy” era was here just a few months ago ...

pic.twitter.com/JxV2atPfwj — sports pics that go hard (@sportgohard) December 28, 2021

A closer look at how the Detroit self-defense guy’s gun strategies work:

I think you're going to like this edit of Kenji @TheIanMMA @MacMallyMMA pic.twitter.com/eKsUlwk7Rt — Swamp Baby (@caseharts) December 28, 2021

The love story of Dana White and Oscar De La Hoya continues.

Dana continued: Of course it's easy. You lost every fighter you ever fucking had and you literally do nothing. Of course it's fucking easy, you don't do anything. Yeah, you've advanced the sport of boxing big time, Oscar. — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) December 28, 2021

Trading hooks!

Slips, rips, and KO clips

It’s a bold move to go for the triangle from mount rather than just wail away, but it paid off here!

Triangulo en el 2R de Adam Masaev (8-0)! #YoungEagles23 pic.twitter.com/TMB86IvbH3 — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) December 25, 2021

A classic knockout, as well as an anecdote that teaches a key lesson for fighters out there: choose your management (and opponents) carefully.

pretty sure this was supposed to be Tim Sylvia, but his manager Monte Cox lost a headliner for the promotion he ran and raced Tim in as a heavily favored late replacement but he got KO'd anyways, so Cox cleared things up with DREAM by sacrificing his 2nd physically largest client https://t.co/swnBN4rQNN — Ant Baby Machete Squad Leader (@pdlmma) December 28, 2021

A fun recap of the best UFC comebacks of 2021, even if it’s missing “The Dude” Clay Guida.

Your nominees for 2021's Comeback of the Year



Cast your vote !



[ #UFCHonors | Presented By @ToyoTires ] — UFC (@ufc) December 26, 2021

Random Land

JUMP ROPE SKILLS!

Midnight Music: This Glass Animals track has gotten pretty popular recently, and I gotta admit, it’s pretty catchy!

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.