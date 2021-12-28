Coke vs Roids! Dana White just challenged Jake Paul to a drug-testing contest

UFC President Dana White is not a coke head — and he’s willing to prove it.

But if the Las Vegas fight boss is going to commit to random drug testing over the next 10 years, effectively ending his chance of getting hooked on blow, then social media star-turned-celebrity boxer Jake Paul must also agree to share his “Problem Child” lemonade with the nearest WADA-accredited laboratory.

And here I thought this challenge was dumb.

“I got a challenge for Jake Paul,” White told “The FIGHT with Teddy Atlas” (transcribed by MMA Junkie). “This guy keeps saying that I’m a coke head. He can randomly cocaine test me for the next 10 years if I can randomly steroid test him for the next two.”

White isn’t the first critic to suggest Paul was using performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) ahead of his pay-per-view (PPV) showdowns against UFC castaways like Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, but “The Problem Child” recently scored a clean bill of urine from Ohio Athletic Commission.

Paul, 24, has spent the better part of 2021 trolling White and Co. over the business of combat sports and has made an example of old, broken down fighters inside the ring. That said, any effort to box a current UFC “name” has been stymied by the legal eagles at Endeavor, who are not about to loan their established fighters like Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal to the Showtime circus.

“No (scenario I’d let Diaz or Masvidal box Paul while under UFC contract),” White said. “You notice how he wants to fight fucking everybody that’s not in his weight class, guys that are older and all this bullshit. Go fight a boxer. Go hump somebody else’s leg, you goofball.”

Paul recently tried to fight a boxer ... then this happened, which is why this bomb failed to explode in Tampa.