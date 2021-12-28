Carla Esparza replaces Rose Namajunas on Dec. 30 after COVID sends ‘Thug’ to the sidelines

COVID-19 protocols have forced UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas to withdraw from her Danielle Kelly grappling match, scheduled for this Thurs. night (Dec. 30) at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

That’s the bad news.

The good news is that “Thug” will be replaced by longtime strawweight rival Carla Esparza. “Cookie Monster” will headliner the Fury Grappling 3 lineup on UFC Fight Pass, which also features Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, among others.

Here’s the updated Fury Grappling 3 lineup:

MAIN CARD (7:30 p.m. ET)

Danielle Kelly vs. Carla Esparza

Sean Brady vs. Craig Jones

Joe Solecki vs. Donald Cerrone

Clay Guida vs. Billy Quarantillo

Chase Hooper vs. Renato Moicano

Nicky Rod vs. Steve Mowry

Kevin Holland vs. Kody Hamrah

Neil Magny vs. Joaquim Silva

Alex Caceres vs. Eddy Torres

Phil Hawes vs. Andre Petroski

PRELIMS (6:30 p.m. ET)

Matt Pontano vs. Eiad Kassis

Ryot Quinn vs. Brayden Cain

Limited tickets are still available right here.

Namajunas is expected to defend her UFC title against Esparza at some point in early-to-mid 2022. Cerrone, meanwhile, has not seen the inside of the Octagon since losing to Alex Morono last May. “Cowboy” is winless across his last six fights.

