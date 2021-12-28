 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley rematch ‘bombed’ on PPV, sold fewer than 65,000 units

While streaming numbers have yet to be revealed, the terrestrial PPV buys for Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 are ... well, embarrassing.

By Jesse Holland
Social media influencer Jake Paul dropped a bomb in his rematch against former UFC welterweight Tyron Woodley — and I’m not talking about the one-hitter quitter that ended their cruiserweight headliner earlier this month at Amalie Arena in Tampa.

Early estimates have their pay-per-view (PPV) extravaganza finishing behind the All Elite Wrestling (AEW): “Full Gear” event that aired in early November, according to a report from boxing insider Steven Mulhausen Jr., which generated less than 65,000 PPV buys.

Digital streaming numbers have yet to be released.

To see the numbers for their first PPV fight click here.

Paul was originally scheduled to fight British reality show export Tommy Fury, brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, but “TNT” was felled by illness and forced to withdraw. Woodley stepped up on short notice to save the Dec. 18 headliner but fans were blasé over the duo’s second go-round.

Probably because the first Paul-Woodley PPV, which ended by way of split decision in favor of “The Problem Child,” was a mostly tepid affair. It was also a big ask to shell out another $60 a week before Christmas during a global pandemic.

On the plus side, at least we won’t get Paul-Woodley 3.

