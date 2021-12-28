Former UFC champ Frankie Edgar undergoes back surgery ahead of 2022 return

Former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar is not ready to retire from combat sports despite a dreadful 1-4 run dating back to summer 2019, which includes consecutive knockout losses in his last two fights.

Perhaps “The Answer” to his recent struggles is back surgery. Edgar underwent a microdiscectomy earlier this month to remove a portion of his intervertebral disc that was applying pressure to the nerve in his spine.

“So far, so good,” Edgar said on the latest edition of his “Champ and The Tramp” podcast (transcribed by MMA Junkie). “Obviously a little sore, but the reason I went there – it feels like it worked. I always push too hard, sometimes. … I feel really good. I want to do more. I can’t twist and turn and bend over. I feel like I can do all that, but I’m trying to sustain in the meantime. I’m glad I got it done. I’m hoping it stays feeling like it does. Two surgeries and now I’m fine walking around.”

Edgar, who turned 40 back in October, began his career in the 155-pound division but eventually transitioned to featherweight following consecutive losses to Ben Henderson. After more than six years as a top contender, “The Answer” cut down to bantamweight.

In three fights at 135 pounds, Edgar is 1-2 with his only victory coming by way of close split decision against Pedro Munhoz at UFC Vegas 7. No word yet on his projected timeline for return, but mid-to-late 2022 seems like a reasonable estimate.