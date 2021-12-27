Cynthia Calvillo hints at drop back down to strawweight on heels of three-fight losing skid

After starting her Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) career with a 6-1 mark, which earned her the adoration of company president Dana White, Cynthia Calvillo has dropped three in a row.

Her most recent loss came at the hands of Andrea Lee at UFC Vegas 42 via second round technical knockout (TKO) after she failed to come out for round three. That loss, as well as the two prior, came in the flyweight division so perhaps a drop back down to strawweight might be what turns her career around. Calvillo teased the move on her Instagram story while tagging White.

The 34-year old has jumped up and down from both division’s her entire career but it was in the 115-pound division where she really shined, earning a 7-1 record. That said, she did miss weight on two occasions. After failing to hit the 116-pound mark a second time, she moved back up to 125 pounds but had another scale fail in her first fight back.

Indeed, it’s been a tumultuous road for Calviloo inside the Octagon over the last three years but she is determined to right her ship as a 115-pounder moving forward. Whether or not that fixes her woes, remains to be seen.