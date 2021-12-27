Kai Kara-France vs Askar Askarov targeted for UFC Fight Night event on March 26

Fresh of his spectacular knockout win over former UFC Bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt at UFC 269, Kai Kara-France is looking to start 2022 with a bang as the promotion is planning to pair him up against Askar Askarov on March 26.

According to MMA Junkie, the two talented flyweights are expected to collide inside Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio in what is likely a title eliminator fight. Askarov is currently ranked No. 2 in the division and is undefeated at 14-0-1. Currently with a 3-0-1 mark inside the Octagon, Askarov fought to a draw against current 125-pound champion Brandon Moreno in his UFC debut.

France, meanwhile, is currently on a two-fight win streak including his aforementioned victory over Garbrandt. Ranked No. 6 in the division, France is 3-1 in his last four bouts and is really starting to find his stride after losses to Moreno and Brandon Royval.

Speaking of Moreno, he is scheduled to face off against Deiveson Figueiredo for the third straight time in the co-main event of UFC 270 on Jan. 22, with the victor of Askarov vs. France being next in line.

Predictions?