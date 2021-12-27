Jessica Andrade volunteers to fight Miesha Tate after ‘Cupcake’ teases drop to flyweight

Miesha Tate is mighty popular these days.

Not long after the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion was called out by 135-pound nemesis Aspen Ladd, ex-strawweight titleholder Jessica Andrade threw her name into the “Cupcake” lottery for a potential 2022 showdown.

Assuming Tate makes good on her plan to drop weight.

“I recently read that Miesha is thinking about the idea of going down to 125 pounds and I would love to be her first opponent in this new weight class,” Andrade told MMA Fighting. “Maybe she never thought about it, but I entered the UFC because of her, when she went to shoot TUF with Ronda [Rousey] and withdrew from a fight with Liz Carmouche, and I was signed as her replacement.”

Andrade (22-9) started her UFC career in the bantamweight division before dropping all the way down to 115 pounds. The 30 year-old Brazilian eventually settled on flyweight, where she’s just a couple of months removed from her technical knockout win over division bruiser Cynthia Calvillo.

“[Tate and I] went different directions in the organization, but I followed her this entire time in the UFC when I still competed at 135,” Andrade continued. “She won the 135 belt right after I dropped to 115. I believe that a fight between a former strawweight champion and a former bantamweight champion would be an interesting show for the fans.”

The 35 year-old Tate (19-8) recently returned from a five-year hiatus — originally billed as her retirement — to capture a technical knockout win over Marion Reneau. There were rumors of a possible title shot in 2022; however, “Cupcake” was shut down by Ketlen Vieira at UFC Vegas 43 just last month, prompting talk of a potential drop to 125 pounds.

Tate has yet to respond to her latest callout.