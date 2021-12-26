Add Joe Rogan to the list of people blown away by Conor McGregor’s physical transformation over the past six months.

“The Notorious” has clearly been busy at the gym while simultaneously rehabbing a badly broken leg from his third fight with Dustin Poirier in July of 2021. Just a few weeks ago he started sharing photos of his progress, and the Internet couldn’t help but be impressed.

In a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience with guests Ari Shaffir and Tony Hinchcliffe, Rogan joked about McGregor’s sudden size explosion.

“That’s him now, he’s super jacked. USADA’s gonna take a visit to him very soon,” Rogan said. “It’s a weird picture, honestly. I mean, he’s definitely jacked, but it looks to me like he’s in the middle of lifting. If you see a guy’s body in the middle of lifting, it’s a little deceptive.”

“He’s still jacked. He still looks great. But when you lift weights, as you do it, like those bodybuilders go on stage before those big Mr. Olympia things, they all get pumped... He looks good though.”

McGregor looked so big in some of his pictures that some fans speculated he was planning a welterweight return. But soon after, he reiterated his desire to challenge for the lightweight title against current champ Charles Oliveira.

So what date am I fighting Oliveira? — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 13, 2021

vs 2 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 13, 2021

Oliveira, clearly interested in a red panty night, declared he was more than happy to take a rest and wait for McGregor’s return in the summer of 2022 ... which of course set Justin Gaethje off. Lightweight is definitely a happening division right now, even with its biggest star sidelined for another half of a year.