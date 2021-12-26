Dan Hooker claims heavyweight superiority over Jon Jones

Jon Jones is no stranger to lashing out against haters on Twitter, but even we were a bit surprised to see him go head to head against Dan Hooker over the holidays.

Hooker had thrown up his own diss against Jones earlier in the week in response to Jones’ not so subtle jabs at Chael Sonnen over Chael’s recent Las Vegas battery charges. It took Jones three days to snipe back, but he found the time on Christmas morning.

Dan’s original tweets:

Imagine beating up 5 people and not one of them is your wife. (JJones RN ) https://t.co/Jzw6oVC640 — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) December 22, 2021

If I punch you and you don’t press charges, does that mean I didn’t punch you? — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) December 23, 2021

And Jon’s response:

@danthehangman, every opportunity you’ve had to make a name for yourself and be closer to your boy Izzy, you dropped the ball. You can’t achieve greatness, so you hop online and attack someone who has. Sounds about right — BONY (@JonnyBones) December 25, 2021

We suppose with the Adesanya connection (both Dan and Izzy train under City Kickboxing’s Eugene Bareman) it’s not that shocking that Jones would lash out. And Hooker responded with the same energy.

I was triggered by your disingenuous attempt to bring attention to Chael’s situation. He was arrested for defending his wife, you were arrested for assaulting yours. & — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) December 25, 2021

Life hack: if you don’t beat up your wife, family events will be more enjoyable. Merry Xmas bitch. https://t.co/tc1uQNm8ov — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) December 25, 2021

Jones is never gonna win a social media popularity contest, and it wasn’t long before fans seized on the fact that Dan Hooker actually holds a heavyweight win on his record, which makes him a more successful heavyweight than Jones.

Dan Hooker has more wins at heavyweight in combat sports then Jon does. — Dez (@100emojimma) December 26, 2021

Back in 2011, Dan Hooker beats Mark Creedy at Heavyweight as an amateur under Pride rules, via Round 2 TKO, despite weighing approx 92lbs less than Creedy and taking the fight on short notice. This means he has more MMA wins at HW than Jon Jones. pic.twitter.com/3IWldTcetf — Matt N (@nut00003) December 26, 2021

Jones remains in promotional purgatory despite his recent domestic battery and felony property damage charges being dropped. UFC president Dana White seems completely uninterested in even communicating with Jon ... so it could be quite a while before “Bones” gets a chance to establish more heavyweight dominance than the featherweight fighter he’s slagging on Twitter.