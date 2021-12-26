 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dan Hooker claims heavyweight superiority over Jon Jones

Fans have pointed out that record-wise, Hooker has more wins at heavyweight than Jones does.

By Ryan Harkness
/ new
UFC 267: Makhachev v Hooker Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Jon Jones is no stranger to lashing out against haters on Twitter, but even we were a bit surprised to see him go head to head against Dan Hooker over the holidays.

Hooker had thrown up his own diss against Jones earlier in the week in response to Jones’ not so subtle jabs at Chael Sonnen over Chael’s recent Las Vegas battery charges. It took Jones three days to snipe back, but he found the time on Christmas morning.

Dan’s original tweets:

And Jon’s response:

We suppose with the Adesanya connection (both Dan and Izzy train under City Kickboxing’s Eugene Bareman) it’s not that shocking that Jones would lash out. And Hooker responded with the same energy.

Jones is never gonna win a social media popularity contest, and it wasn’t long before fans seized on the fact that Dan Hooker actually holds a heavyweight win on his record, which makes him a more successful heavyweight than Jones.

Jones remains in promotional purgatory despite his recent domestic battery and felony property damage charges being dropped. UFC president Dana White seems completely uninterested in even communicating with Jon ... so it could be quite a while before “Bones” gets a chance to establish more heavyweight dominance than the featherweight fighter he’s slagging on Twitter.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...