Japanese promotion RIZIN FF’s New Years Eve show just got a whole lot freakier.

RIZIN FF 33 goes down on December 31st, 2021 from the Saitama Super Arena and features a lightweight title fight between champ Roberto de Souza and challenger Yusuke Yachi, as well as a bantamweight grand prix. But perhaps sensing that the card was lacking a little bit of that classic JMMA freakshow sizzle, the promotion has announced the last minute addition of Tenshin Nasukawa vs. Takanori Gomi.

It’s an odd one for sure. Tenshin is the promotion’s 23 year old kickboxing star, and one day before the Gomi fight was announced the promotion revealed plans for a kickboxing superfight between Tenshin and K-1 kickboxing star Takeru Segawa in summer of 2022. That’s a bout worthy of Tenshin’s stature. This “special standing rules” bout against a 42 year old Gomi ... not so much.

The bout will be a two round exhibition boxing match, although at what weight is unknown. Tenshin usually fights at 128 pounds, while Gomi’s last appearance (another NYE special rules boxing bout against a kickboxer) saw him weigh in at 172 pounds.

Additional fight announcement for RIZIN.33



Tenshin Nasukawa vs. Takanori Gomi#RIZIN #RIZIN33 pic.twitter.com/xiUMSiUCrP — RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) December 25, 2021

The fight is being billed as ‘The Last Dance’ for Tenshin Nasukawa in RIZIN FF, although RIZIN is still involved in the Tenshin vs Takeru fight. It’s part of a very slow departure for Tenshin from the world of kickboxing as he prepares to switch his career and compete in straight boxing. We suppose this special standing bout, which is largely the same rules as a boxing bout, will be a nice little transition for Tenshin.

This isn’t Tenshin’s first freaky RIZIN FF New Years Eve endeavor. Back in 2018, he fought Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition boxing match that ended with Nasukawa getting sparked and knocked out cold. Gomi may be way over the hill and nowhere near Tenshin’s skill level, but he’s also forty pounds heavier than the young kickboxer. Let’s hope this ‘Last Dance’ doesn’t mess up the much more relevant Tenshin vs Takeru superfight later in 2022.

Here’s the full card for RIZIN FF 33, which airs in North America on LIVENow at 12AM EST on December 31st (so that’s midnight Thursday going into Friday morning)

Tenshin Nasukawa vs. Takanori Gomi (special standing rules bout)

Bantamweight grand prix finals

Champ Roberto de Souza vs. Yusuke Yachi (for the RIZIN lightweight title)

Mikuru Asakura vs. Yutaka Saito

Ayaka Hamasaki vs. Seika Izawa

Kyohei Hagiwara vs. Hiroaki Suzuki

Noah Bey vs. Koji Takeda

Hideki Sekine vs. Shoma Shibisai

Rena Kubota vs. Si Woo Park

Shinobu Ota vs. Kazuma Sone

Kai Asakura vs. Kenta Takizawa

Hiromasa Ogikubo vs. Naoki Inoue

Yuki Motoya vs. Yuto Hokamura