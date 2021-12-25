 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Midnight Mania! Kevin Lee vs Diego Sanchez likely for March 11 in Eagle FC

By Andrew Richardson
UFC Fight Night: Lee v Rodriguez Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

It’s not official, but it seems like Kevin Lee may have found a dance partner in Diego Sanchez for his Eagle FC debut.

“They spoke to me about Diego Sanchez, so I might go ahead and do that one… The first Ultimate Fighter is known for putting on great fights, he’s going to go out there swinging and you know you’ll get a great fight out of him,” Kevin Lee explained (via BJPenn.com). “He’s not afraid to fight anybody, it just makes a lot of sense, it makes sense for him, it makes sense for me. We’ll probably get that one done.”

Later, Lee posted that he’d signed a contract to compete next year, seemingly confirming the rumored Sanchez bout. The Instagram post has since been deleted, but Lee wrote “Christmas came early this year! Contract signed. I’m fighting the first ever Ultimate Fighter on March 11th in Miami #EagleFC“

Lee was released from UFC earlier this year following his loss to Daniel Rodriguez, ending his stint in the Octagon having lost three of his last four bouts. Prior to those struggles, however, Lee at one point won five in a row and challenged for the interim UFC Lightweight title.

Sanchez’s UFC career also ended in unfortunate fashion. Even ignoring the “creepy weirdo” coach who took advantage of him, Sanchez has lost more often than not in the last five years. Most recently, Sanchez suffered a unanimous decision loss to Jake Matthews at UFC 253.

Insomnia

Did y’all catch last weekend’s Sparta kick? Charles Jourdain is awesome.

A fun Flyweight booking!

Belal Muhammad takes another shot at Khamzat Chimaev — how “Borz” continues to handle the weight cut may be a major factor in his would-be Welterweight run.

I don’t know what the backstory is, but enjoy Kayla Harrison’s rendition of “My Heart Will Go On.”

Are we looking at the return of UBEREEM in 2022?

Just Sean Strickland being Sean Strickland.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

What’s your pick for the best UFC knockout of the year? As much as I don’t want to admit it, I’d probably give my vote to Cory Sandhagen over Frankie Edgar.

Mike Tyson highlights, always worth another watch!

The legend Saenchai beat up another opponent last weekend.

Random Land

Merry Christmas, y’all!

Midnight Music: I do a track off this album every year for MM’s Christmas post!

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

