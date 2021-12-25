Merry Christmas 2021 from MMAmania.com!

Just like last year Christmas 2021 will offer a much-needed break from the unpredictable hardships and day-to-day crap that we’ve been eating all year.

Luckily, Santa has filled all of our stockings with special little goodies and did his best to put our most-wanted gifts under the tree. I don’t know about you, but I’m hoping to unwrap another bottle of Proper No. Twelve later tonight to add to my already dusty collection of liquor.

As usual, we’re rolling out our annual Christmas thread to help promote some holiday cheer. We also want to open up the discussion about this past year, all things MMA, and whatever whacky holiday tradition you may celebrate this time of the year.

For me, my Christmas is pretty simple. I pour the wife some wine, let her do all the cooking, and sit back and watch the kid play with her toys. When night time rolls around me and the Mrs. like to enjoy one of our favorite Christmas movies. I know most endure the 24-hour Christmas Story marathon, but we prefer a little Ryan Reynolds and Amy Smart in Just Friends. I guess it’s not a typical go-to Christmas movie, but it’s pretty hilarious and offers some of the best one liners in any holiday flick. If you haven’t seen it I’d recommend giving it a whirl, especially with Netflix about to give it the old axe on Dec. 31.

Have a very Merry Christmas and continue to follow along as we look forward to more MMA chaos in 2022!