Latest Bellator 275 fight card, rumors for ‘Mousasi vs Vanderford’ in Dublin

Event: Bellator 275: “Mousasi vs Vanderford”

Date: Fri., Feb. 25, 2022

Location: 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland

How To Watch: Showtime (watch it here)

Bellator 275 Main Event:

185 lbs.: Champion Gegard Mousasi (48-7, 2 NC) vs. Austin Vanderford (11-0)

Bellator 275 Main Card:

155 lbs.: Peter Queally (13-6, 1 NC) vs. Kane Mousah (13-4)

Bellator 275 ‘Prelims’ Card:

155 lbs.: Charlie Leary (17-11-1) vs. Davy Gallon (19-7-2)

155 lbs.: Junior Morgan (3-0) vs. Darragh Kelly (0-0)

