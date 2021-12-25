Latest Bellator 275 fight card, rumors for ‘Mousasi vs Vanderford’ in Dublin

Event: Bellator 275: “Mousasi vs Vanderford”
Date: Fri., Feb. 25, 2022
Location: 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland
How To Watch: Showtime (watch it here)
Bellator 275 Main Event:
185 lbs.: Champion Gegard Mousasi (48-7, 2 NC) vs. Austin Vanderford (11-0)
Bellator 275 Main Card:
155 lbs.: Peter Queally (13-6, 1 NC) vs. Kane Mousah (13-4)
Bellator 275 ‘Prelims’ Card:
155 lbs.: Charlie Leary (17-11-1) vs. Davy Gallon (19-7-2)
155 lbs.: Junior Morgan (3-0) vs. Darragh Kelly (0-0)
To check out the latest Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive right here.
