Leon Edwards is laughing at ‘deluded’ Jorge Masvidal for welterweight sack attack

By Jesse Holland
UFC 263: Adesanya v Vettori 2 Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC

UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal is actively looking for an opponent, but claims nobody in the 170-pound division has the balls to fight him. In fact, “Gamebred” told his YouTube followers that contracts are right “in their fucking faces” with no pen in sight.

No. 3-ranked Leon Edwards is calling bullshit.

Edwards was expected to (finally) settle his soda score — and preserve his spot in the 170-pound title chase — by taking on Masvidal at the UFC 269 pay-per-view (PPV) event earlier this month in Las Vegas. Unfortunately, “GameFraud” was felled by injury and forced to withdraw and remains tight-lipped about what actually transpired.

A fellow rival claims Masvidal left the gym “crying.”

It doesn’t make much sense for the promotion to try to book Edwards and Masvidal against other opponents when they were already scheduled to compete at UFC 269, especially when the only reason the bout fell apart was an injury to “Gamebred” — who was a betting underdog against “Rocky.”

Masvidal now insists he’s injury free and ready to go ... but didn’t include Edwards on his Christmas wish list (yet again).

