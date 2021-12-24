Rose Namajunas and ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone are both competing on Dec. 30 — but not for UFC

FURY Professional Grappling will stage its third event on Dec. 30 on UFC Fight Pass from inside the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Penn., and you would be hard-pressed to find more UFC fighters — outside of an actual UFC event — competing in one place.
Headlining “Fury Grappling 3” is the showdown between UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas and jiu jitsu wunderkind Danielle Kelly. Elsewhere on the card, UFC welterweight veteran Donald Cerrone returns to action opposite fellow UFC fighter Joe Solecki.
Here’s the latest Fury Grappling 3 lineup:
MAIN CARD (7:30 p.m. ET)
Rose Namajunas vs. Danielle Kelly
Sean Brady vs. Craig Jones
Joe Solecki vs. Donald Cerrone
Clay Guida vs. Billy Quarantillo
Chase Hooper vs. Renato Moicano
Nicky Rod vs. Steve Mowry
Kevin Holland vs. Kody Hamrah
Neil Magny vs. Joaquim Silva
Alex Caceres vs. Eddy Torres
Phil Hawes vs. Andre Petroski
PRELIMS (6:30 p.m. ET)
Matt Pontano vs. Eiad Kassis
Ryot Quinn vs. Brayden Cain
Limited tickets are still available right here.
Namajunas is expected to defend her UFC title against Carla Esparza at some point in early-to-mid 2022. Cerrone, meanwhile, has not seen the inside of the Octagon since losing to Alex Morono last May. “Cowboy” is winless across his last six fights.
