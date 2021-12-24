Rose Namajunas and ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone are both competing on Dec. 30 — but not for UFC

FURY Professional Grappling will stage its third event on Dec. 30 on UFC Fight Pass from inside the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Penn., and you would be hard-pressed to find more UFC fighters — outside of an actual UFC event — competing in one place.

Headlining “Fury Grappling 3” is the showdown between UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas and jiu jitsu wunderkind Danielle Kelly. Elsewhere on the card, UFC welterweight veteran Donald Cerrone returns to action opposite fellow UFC fighter Joe Solecki.

Here’s the latest Fury Grappling 3 lineup:

MAIN CARD (7:30 p.m. ET)

Rose Namajunas vs. Danielle Kelly

Sean Brady vs. Craig Jones

Joe Solecki vs. Donald Cerrone

Clay Guida vs. Billy Quarantillo

Chase Hooper vs. Renato Moicano

Nicky Rod vs. Steve Mowry

Kevin Holland vs. Kody Hamrah

Neil Magny vs. Joaquim Silva

Alex Caceres vs. Eddy Torres

Phil Hawes vs. Andre Petroski

PRELIMS (6:30 p.m. ET)

Matt Pontano vs. Eiad Kassis

Ryot Quinn vs. Brayden Cain

Limited tickets are still available right here.

Namajunas is expected to defend her UFC title against Carla Esparza at some point in early-to-mid 2022. Cerrone, meanwhile, has not seen the inside of the Octagon since losing to Alex Morono last May. “Cowboy” is winless across his last six fights.

For more information on Fury Grappling 3 click here.