Latest UFC Vegas 49 fight card, ESPN+ lineup for ‘Makhachev vs. Green’ on Feb. 26

Event: UFC Vegas 49: “Makhachev vs. Green”

Date: Sat., Feb. 26, 2022

Location: APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada

Broadcast: ESPN+ (4 p.m. ET Prelims | 7 p.m. ET Main Card)

UFC Vegas 49 Main Event On ESPN+:

155 lbs.: Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green (not Beniel Dariush)

UFC Vegas 49 Main Card, Prelims On ESPN+:

185 lbs.: Misha Cirkunov vs. Wellington Turman

115 lbs.: Ji Yeon Kim vs. Priscila Cachoeira

155 lbs.: Joel Alvarez vs. Arman Tsarukyan

185 lbs.: Gregory Rodrigues vs. Armen Petrosyan

155 lbs.: Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Rong Zhu

155 lbs.: Terrance McKinney vs. Fares Ziam

115 lbs.: Hannah Goldy vs. Jinh Yu Frey

135 lbs.: Alejandro Perez vs. Jonathan Martinez

170 lbs.: Jonny Parsons vs. Micheal Gillmore

125 lbs.: Victor Altamirano vs. Carlos Hernandez

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change due to COVID-19.*

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 49 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For more upcoming UFC events click here.