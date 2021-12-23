Hector Lombard calls out ‘fake f-ck’ Tyron Woodley - ‘I want all the smoke’

Former American Top Team (ATT) stablemates Tyron Woodley and Hector Lombard had a run-in earlier this year at a BKFC event in Tampa, Fla. According to Lombard, the reason he got into the former welterweight champion’s face is because “The Chosen One” decided to hit on his “side piece” while badmouthing him behind his back.

Six months after their heated face-to-face encounter, Lombard isn’t letting it go. During a recent chat with MMA Junkie, “Lightning” says he is still lobbying for the fight against his ex Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) colleague.

“I’ve always been interested to fight that fake f*ck. I told you guys a long time ago, he’s a fake f*ck. He tried to pick up other people’s girls – not only mine, any girl that moved around, he tried to pick her up.” he added.

“Like, he feels that he deserves everything, and listen, it’s not about the girl because everybody, you know, when I made a post, everybody’s thinking about that I have feelings for the girl.

“No, I have feelings for the action of this clown that you think is your friend. You think like he can be your buddy, and here he is trying to get a hold of the girl. You know, he likes the smell of other people’s – I won’t say no more. But I do want the smoke.”

After getting knocked out by Logan Paul in their rematch just last weekend (Sat., Dec. 18), Woodley is determined to stay busy in 2022 since he plans to compete four times at least in boxing and MMA.

Since Woodley is no longer bound by an iron-clad UFC contract, he is free and clear to take any fight that comes his way. And since BKFC is open to signing UFC castaways for one-offs. a fight against Lombard is very possible.

Assuming the bout is good enough for “The Chosen One’s” brand.