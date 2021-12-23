Neiman Gracie vs Logan Storley set for Bellator event on Feb. 19

A welterweight bout between two Top 5 contenders is set to go down at an upcoming Bellator MMA event on Feb. 19, 2022 as Neiman Gracie is set to throw down against Logan Storley according to MMA Fighting.

Gracie — ranked No. 4 — is coming off his first technical knockout (TKO) win over Mark Lemminger at Bellator 266. After starting his career a perfect 9-0, including winning his first seven fights for Bellator, Gracie has gone an even 2-2 in his last four.

Storley, meanwhile, escaped with a split decision win at Bellator 265, which was a year removed from his loss to current 170-pound champion Yaroslav Amosov. With a record of 7-1 during his stint with the Viacom-owned promotion, the No. 5 ranked welterweight on the roster could be eying a title shot with a win.

As it stands, Michael Page will likely face Amosov for the division strap in early 2022, though that fight has yet to be made official. That said, the winner of Gracie vs Storley could be next in line.

