 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Khamzat Chimaev shoots down UFC callout from ‘bullsh*t boy’ Belal Muhammad — ‘You say sorry?’

By Jesse Holland
/ new
UFC 267: Blachowicz v Teixeira Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC

Streaking 170-pound contender Belal Muhammad, currently ranked No. 5 at 170 pounds, could end up in welterweight purgatory — a la Leon Edwards — fighting an assembly line of mid-card hopefuls until UFC deems him worthy of a division title shot.

Or he could whoop Khamzat Chimaev and go straight to the head of the (weight) class.

The undefeated Chimaev is one of the hottest prospects at 170 pounds and recently salted welterweight “Leech” Li Jingliang. But it doesn’t sound like “Borz” is champing at the bit to fight Muhammad and would prefer to forget the name.

Muhammad (20-3, 1 NC) is fresh off his lopsided decision victory over two-time title challenger Stephen Thompson at UFC Vegas 45 last weekend in “Sin City.” Chimaev (10-0), meanwhile, missed more than a year of action while recovering from COVID-19, a fact not lost on Muhammad.

As of this writing, both fighters remain unbooked ... for now.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...