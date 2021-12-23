Khamzat Chimaev shoots down UFC callout from ‘bullsh*t boy’ Belal Muhammad — ‘You say sorry?’

Streaking 170-pound contender Belal Muhammad, currently ranked No. 5 at 170 pounds, could end up in welterweight purgatory — a la Leon Edwards — fighting an assembly line of mid-card hopefuls until UFC deems him worthy of a division title shot.

Or he could whoop Khamzat Chimaev and go straight to the head of the (weight) class.

The undefeated Chimaev is one of the hottest prospects at 170 pounds and recently salted welterweight “Leech” Li Jingliang. But it doesn’t sound like “Borz” is champing at the bit to fight Muhammad and would prefer to forget the name.

When you got a finger in your eye you gave up, how you even gonna think to fight me? Bullshit boy pic.twitter.com/jOFcf2j4Ue — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) December 23, 2021

Wake up you have to fight with BORZ @bullyb170 pic.twitter.com/2IeIzC66Uc — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) December 23, 2021

You say sorry ? okay okay bullshit boy @bullyb170 pic.twitter.com/V5V9YvPvyg — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) December 23, 2021

He needs help can you help him guys ? pic.twitter.com/VUhwRgHHi5 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) December 23, 2021

Muhammad (20-3, 1 NC) is fresh off his lopsided decision victory over two-time title challenger Stephen Thompson at UFC Vegas 45 last weekend in “Sin City.” Chimaev (10-0), meanwhile, missed more than a year of action while recovering from COVID-19, a fact not lost on Muhammad.

Didn’t You retire because you had a cold? Don’t worry Friend I got some nyquil for you https://t.co/JSn89BdtLM pic.twitter.com/eF0CRENQck — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 23, 2021

Don’t worry dr bully has the medicine that you need you don’t have to retire @KChimaev pic.twitter.com/aZzCdOfNRD — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 23, 2021

As of this writing, both fighters remain unbooked ... for now.