Video: Derrick Lewis beats the police twice in one week — ‘I’m still 2-0’

UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis is having a banner month.

“The Black Beast” managed to go up 2-0 on Johnny Law this week, starting with a knockout victory over Philadelphia cop Chris Daukaus and ending with a a local traffic cop who stopped him for driving with no front license plate.

No expensive ticket for the heavy-handed Texan, just a warning.

“Alright Chris Daukaus, I’m still 2-0,” Lewis said. “They just gave me a warning. You tried it.”

Maybe the license plate was stolen by this guy.

His victory over Daukaus at UFC Vegas 45 last weekend in Las Vegas pushed Lewis to 26-8 (1 NC) with 21 knockouts. While some MMA insiders consider “The Black Beast” to be a heavyweight gatekeeper, it’s not unreasonable to think Lewis could find himself right back in the title picture with a signature win in 2022.

I hear this former champion is looking for an opponent.