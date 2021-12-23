Crazed, ‘white trash’ UFC fighter challenges Jake Paul to remote island death match

It is with regret that I inform you Belal Muhammad, who is now a bona fide contender at 170 pounds after putting the hurt on Stephen Thompson, will not be driving to the desert to get “intimate” with UFC middleweight nutball Sean Strickland.

I guess “weird shit” was not a strong selling point.

On the plus side, that frees up Strickland for a remote island death match against Jake Paul. It appears “The Problem Child” is back on everyone’s hit list after stiffening Tyron Woodley, his second knockout of a former UFC fighter in 2021.

And since Jorge Masvidal turned down $5 million to fight Paul...

“Jake Paul you offer me 5 MILLION to fight you, fuck we can fly to a deserted island in international water and fight to the death on YouTube for that kind of money,” Strickland wrote on Twitter. “Bareknuckle, gloves, knives, clubs…. lol! Let’s fucking go.”

Strickland, 30, who routinely talks himself out of killing someone, is steadily rising through the ranks of middleweight. “Tarzan” was able to parlay his five-fight win streak into a UFC Vegas 47 main event opposite Swedish “Joker” Sean Strickland.

So why waste time calling out Paul?

“We don’t make even close to 5 million,” Strickland continued. “I’m not hating, I love the UFC, I’m a white trash motherfucker the UFC has gave me a life. I still can’t wrap my head around not being a poor loser... but for 5 million... there isnt much I wouldn’t do. Hurting him would be mild lol. Fuck I would probably kill someone for 5 million cash lol... South Africa doesn’t extradite.”

Paul has yet to respond to Strickland’s callout (and probably won’t).