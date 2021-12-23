 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Midnight Mania! Sean O’Malley: Tyron Woodley ‘completely destroyed’ legacy with Paul KO loss

By Andrew Richardson
BOX-USA-WOODLEY-PAUL Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

As an undefeated Bantamweight, Sean O’Malley probably has a difficult time relating to fighters coming up short in the limelight. However, that potential obstacle did not prevent “Suga” from giving his thoughts on the brutal Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley outcome.

“I was watching them on my laptop with my eyes kind of shutting. It was the sixth round getting closer to the end of the fight,” O’Malley said on his TimboSugarShow podcast (via BJPenn.com). “It looked like it was probably gonna go all eight (rounds) and it was a close fight. I didn’t really know who I had necessarily winning each round. But, out of f—king nowhere, (Paul) slept him bad.”

What are the consequences of a nasty loss to a social media star? Even though the defeat took place in a different sport, O’Malley explained that Woodley’s legacy as a champion was still badly damaged. Ultimately, however, it’s up to “T-Wood” to determine how much that will affect him.

“Dude, it completely destroyed his f—king legacy,” O’Malley added. “That could affect Tyron Woodley big time, or he could just be completely unattached to that and still be happy. That’s a f—king skill that you have to require.”

In general, Woodley seems to be handling the defeat well. He still intends to remain active in 2022, and, much to the chagrin of Daniel Cormier, the former Welterweight kingpin has been able to laugh at his own defeat.

Does the Paul loss affect how you view Woodley’s title reign?

Insomnia

Will you be watching the first Eagle FC event?

Was anyone else unaware that Amanda Serrano had competed in MMA? For Combate Global no less? That’s pretty cool!

Derrick Lewis picked up another victory over the police.

Jessica-Rose Clark will return to action next year vs. Switzerland’s Stephanie Egger.

Here’s a clip of Sean Strickland making friends ...

McDonald’s is not a place for hijinks!

Jon Jones posted another quick mitt clip online. How’s everyone predicting this eventual Heavyweight run to go?

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Once Rodrigues grabbed the double-collar tie, his opponent simply didn’t have an answer.

This is a wildly aggressive armbar from a rather strange position.

A compilation of some of the best knockouts from the boxing ring in 2021 made better by slow-motion!

Random Land

A pretty cool tree!

Midnight Music: Some later career Jazz from the great Charles Mingus!

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

