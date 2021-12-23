Welcome to Midnight Mania!

As an undefeated Bantamweight, Sean O’Malley probably has a difficult time relating to fighters coming up short in the limelight. However, that potential obstacle did not prevent “Suga” from giving his thoughts on the brutal Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley outcome.

“I was watching them on my laptop with my eyes kind of shutting. It was the sixth round getting closer to the end of the fight,” O’Malley said on his TimboSugarShow podcast (via BJPenn.com). “It looked like it was probably gonna go all eight (rounds) and it was a close fight. I didn’t really know who I had necessarily winning each round. But, out of f—king nowhere, (Paul) slept him bad.”

What are the consequences of a nasty loss to a social media star? Even though the defeat took place in a different sport, O’Malley explained that Woodley’s legacy as a champion was still badly damaged. Ultimately, however, it’s up to “T-Wood” to determine how much that will affect him.

“Dude, it completely destroyed his f—king legacy,” O’Malley added. “That could affect Tyron Woodley big time, or he could just be completely unattached to that and still be happy. That’s a f—king skill that you have to require.”

In general, Woodley seems to be handling the defeat well. He still intends to remain active in 2022, and, much to the chagrin of Daniel Cormier, the former Welterweight kingpin has been able to laugh at his own defeat.

Does the Paul loss affect how you view Woodley’s title reign?

Will you be watching the first Eagle FC event?

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Eagle FC is targeting a March 11 event with Kevin Lee as headliner against an opponent to be determined, per sources. Heavyweight champion Rizvan Kuniev will also defend his title on the card. — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) December 22, 2021

Was anyone else unaware that Amanda Serrano had competed in MMA? For Combate Global no less? That’s pretty cool!

Yeah That’s me!

Im also undefeated in JiuJitsu 5-0 4 submissions pic.twitter.com/346LfYiNbY — Amanda Serrano (@Serranosisters) December 22, 2021

Derrick Lewis picked up another victory over the police.

Black beast is the goat pic.twitter.com/B53VTDkYvz — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 22, 2021

Jessica-Rose Clark will return to action next year vs. Switzerland’s Stephanie Egger.

FEB 19 we’re back, bringing in 2022 with a banger

New fight, new management ‍☠️

The last few years have been incredible and I’m excited to see what this next chapter brings ❤️

SEE YOU ALL FEB 19 ‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/9Dt6T28vJL — Jessy Jess (@missjessyjess) December 22, 2021

Here’s a clip of Sean Strickland making friends ...

I don't know this man's name, we don't speak the same language but we have death matches every Tuesday and I think he might be my best friend........ i pic.twitter.com/9BcmPGgslJ — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) December 22, 2021

McDonald’s is not a place for hijinks!

Jon Jones posted another quick mitt clip online. How’s everyone predicting this eventual Heavyweight run to go?

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Once Rodrigues grabbed the double-collar tie, his opponent simply didn’t have an answer.

Brutal knee by Marcos "Marajó" Rodrigues knocking out Luis Nogueira in the SFT 32 main event https://t.co/GqrY38YMWH — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 19, 2021

This is a wildly aggressive armbar from a rather strange position.

Nguyen Vu Quynh Hoa se lleva un brazo a la casa pic.twitter.com/0EwpZqiiOw — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) December 19, 2021

A compilation of some of the best knockouts from the boxing ring in 2021 made better by slow-motion!

Poetry in motion



Some of the BEST from our slow mo cam this year ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/gCow8OU4OS — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) December 21, 2021

