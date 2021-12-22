Charles Oliveira willing to wait until May for Conor McGregor UFC showdown

Charles Oliveira already has a potential challenger for his lightweight title in Justin Gaethje, the man who was dubbed the next contender for the belt by UFC president Dana White, but “Do Bronx” is still set on fighting Conor McGregor.

It all started when “Notorious” asked when he’d be fighting the 155-pound champion shortly after Oliveira choked out Dustin Poirier at UFC 269. And to no one’s surprise, Oliveira took the bait and he’s been riding with it ever since. And how can you blame him? A fight against McGregor — whether he’s on a slump or not — is big business for all parties involved.

That’s why the champ is more than willing to wait and face the Irishman in May of next year.

“May would be a wonderful date. Conor challenged me asking a date, and tweeted Ireland vs. Brazil 2,” he said to Sherdog. “Not only him, but also myself and all the world wants to see that fight. So let’s make it happen. I’m waiting for him in May,” he added.

Interestingly enough, recent report suggested that UFC was planning on staging a pay-per-view (PPV) event in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil that month. As far as Oliveira is concerned, he doesn’t really care what division they fight in, or if a title is on the line.

“It may be in welterweight, lightweight or middleweight, with my title on the line or not. Just choose and I’ll be ready.”

I hate to be the one to burst the champion’s bubble, but I highly doubt McGregor would be interested in a showdown against him that doesn’t have a championship belt included. Still, Oliveira will likely have to get through Gaethje first because McGregor won’t be making his return to the cage until mid or late summer.