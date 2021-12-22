Carla Esparza willing to push her wedding back to lock down Rose Namajunas title fight

Much to her delight, Carla Esparza finally got the confirmation that she would be fighting for the women’s strawweight title after Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White stated that she’d be next for Rose Namajunas.

While a date and location has yet to be confirmed, if it were up to “Cookie Monster” she would love it if the fight went down before summer time. If not, she is willing to go as far as to delay her wedding if need be to lock down the title fight.

“In all reality, it would be ideal to have this fight before May,” Esparza told MMA Fighting. “That is my ideal timeline. Fortunately, Rose came out of that fight saying ‘I’m healthy,’ [and] I think she’s ready to go into another fight. She wants to stay busy. So if we can make it happen before that date, that would be amazing,” she added.

“If it doesn’t, I’m completely willing to change the date of my wedding, and everyone who’s on my wedding list is my friend and they would 100 percent understand. My fiancé, we’re getting married no matter what. We’re going to be together forever, so the date being a couple months later doesn’t change things. This title fight is the priority right now.”

If that’s not dedication to your craft and dreams, I don’t know what is.

Namajunas competed just last month, defeating Zhang Weili for a second time at UFC 268 to defend her 115-pound title. Esparza, on the other hand, hasn’t competed since she defeated Yan Xiaonan via technical knockout (TKO) this past May, her fifth straight win.