BJ Penn will make UFC return — if Hulk Hogan can walk him to the cage, brother

Former UFC two-division champion BJ Penn retired from mixed martial arts (MMA) after losing seven straight fights, and at age 43, we’re unlikely to witness a comeback from the Hawaiian “Prodigy” at any point in 2022 (or beyond).

Unless...

Penn is a lifelong fan of former WWF/WWE champion Hulk Hogan, who was the biggest babyface in all of pro wrestling for the better part of the 80s before turning heel and revolutionizing the WCW brand in the mid-to-late 90s.

Related Hulk Hogan Taught BJ Penn How To Read

It had a lasting impact on an adolescent Penn, brother.

“You know how it is, everyone has that guy they look up to as a kid and for me that man was the Hulkster,” Penn told his official website. “Hulk Hogan was my hero and such an inspiration for me growing up. Those are such good memories to look back on. Hulk Hogan was a larger-than-life figure and I hope he realizes how many lives he’s touched in such a positive way.”

Penn once tried to get the wrestling icon to attend his Ryan Hall fight at UFC 232 in late 2018; however, logistical issues kept Hogan at bay. Probably for the best, as “The Prodigy” went on to lose that bout by way of first-round submission.

Related Watch Fake Ultimate Warrior Get Clotheslined By Fake Hulk Hogan

“That is definitely on my bucket list,” Penn said about connecting with Hogan. “When we were talking about having him come out (to my fight), I was just thinking of having him come and sit in the front row. But yeah, imagine walking out with him? Geez, I would come back for one more fight to make that happen.”

Penn better start saying his prayers and taking his vitamins.