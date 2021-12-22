Triller books Vitor Belfort vs Chad Dawson for Triad Combat 2 in February

Former UFC champion Vitor Belfort will continue his boxing career with Triller, putting pen to paper for a cruiserweight bout opposite “sweet science” veteran Chad Dawson as part of the Triad Combat 2 pay-per-view (PPV) event in February.

TMZ Sports first reported the booking on Wednesday.

Belfort, 44, returned to the ring for a headlining bout against boxing legend Evander Holyfield last September, a short-notice contest that came together when the Brazilian’s original opponent, Oscar De La Hoya, was stricken with coronavirus.

“The Real Deal” was torched in less than two minutes.

Dawson has been inactive since winning the vacant WBC–USNBC light heavyweight title against Denis Grachev in late 2019. The victory pushed the 39 year-old southpaw to 36-5 (2 NC) with 13 knockouts and will provide a stiff test for the 2-0 “Phenom.”

Also competing at Triad Combat 2, which does not yet have an exact date or venue, are heavyweight strikers Junior dos Santos and Kubrat Pulev. “Cigano” will be making his boxing debut against the Bulgarian “Cobra,” who felled Frank Mir just last month.

Expect more fight announcements from Triller in the coming weeks, if not days.