AJ McKee down to tame another 'Pitbull,' become Bellator double champion

A.J. McKee defeated longtime Bellator MMA champion Patricio Freire at Bellator 263, knocking out “Pitbull” early in the first round to not only win the featherweight title, but win the 145-pound Grand Prix tournament (replay here).

Shortly after the loss, Friere vacated his lightweight title to focus on a possible McKee rematch and to allow his brother, Patricky, to fight for it against Peter Queally at Bellator 270. And it all worked out perfectly for the “Pitbull” brothers as Patricky stopped Queally via strikes to win the belt.

Now, McKee is gunning to take that strap, as well.

After “Pitbull” asked Scott Coker and Co. what’s next for him after fulfilling his championship dreams, McKee hopped online and offered up a suggestion to the power-punching Brazilian, challenging him to a fight for his 155-pound strap.

Hey I’ll take that belt if you’re about it #signmeup https://t.co/otnZCDpEyT — AJ “The Mercenary” McKee (@ajmckee101) December 22, 2021

It’s not a bad idea, really, seeing as how McKee hasn’t competed since winning the belt six months ago. Furthermore, he is undefeated at 17-0 an a the story is already built in for the promotion to sell the title fight.

McKee doesn’t have his first title defense lined up at the moment and he’s only had three minutes of actual fighting time inside the cage in the last 13 months, so I am sure he is getting a bit antsy to get back into the swing of things.

One obstacle stopping this potential lightweight title fight is if Bellator matchmakers are planning on giving Patricio the chance to win his belt back in an immediate rematch.

