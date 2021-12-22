RIZIN 33 fight card finalized for Dec. 31 in Japan

RIZIN Fighting Federation has (finally) revealed the finalized fight card and lineup for its Dec. 31 combat sports event at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, which features the finals of the promotion’s bantamweight grand prix.

Late additions include the atomweight showdown pitting Rena Kubota against Si Woo Park, along with Kazuma Sone battling Olympic silver medalist wrestler Shinobu Ota. Elsewhere on the card, Roberto Satoshi defends his lightweight title against Yusuke Yachi.

The finalized RIZIN fight card below, courtesy of MMA Fighting.

RIZIN Bantamweight Grand Prix Final (TBD)

Roberto Satoshi vs. Yusuke Yachi

Ayaka Hamasaki vs. Seika Izawa

Koji Takeda vs. Beynoah

Shoma Shibisai vs Hideki Sekine

RENA vs. Si Woo Park

Shinobu Ota vs. Kazuma Sone

Kota Miura vs YUSHI — RIZIN Challenge rules

KOUZI vs YA-MAN — kickboxing

Kai Asakura vs. Kenta Takizawa — RIZIN Bantamweight GP semifinal

Hiromasa Ougikubo vs. Naoki Inoue — RIZIN Bantamweight GP semifinal

Yuki Motoya vs Kintaro — RIZIN Bantamweight GP semifinal reserve bout

An English broadcast of RIZIN 33 will be available in the United States on LIVENow.