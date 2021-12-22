Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Chael Sonnen was escorted out of Las Vegas hotel over the weekend and slapped with five separate battery charges after he was allegedly involved in a scuffle with several people according to reports.

“Sonnen was issued a battery citation for each individual victim, then escorted off property,” Las Vegas Police Public Information Officer Larry Hadfield told MMA Fighting. “Due to the fact the misdemeanors were committed outside of a police officer’s presence, an arrest was not conducted.”

It was a perfect time for Jon Jones — who has had a rivalry with “The American Gangster” longer than the one “Bones” has had with Daniel Cormier — to take a shot at the former UFC title contender. Instead, the former light heavyweight champion opted to take the high road, though it was a classic holier than thou response to his antagonist’s charges.

Chael Sonnen, I’m not gonna sit here and celebrate you getting battery charges against a female last night. That would make me like you, and I’m nothing like you. Instead I will wish your family well, I wish the victims family well — BONY (@JonnyBones) December 19, 2021

It’s funny how the people who criticize and judge you the most have some of the nastiest things in their closet. Let he who is without sin cast the first stone. You’ll get no stones from me. Good luck — BONY (@JonnyBones) December 19, 2021

It’s not easy to get knocked out on the big stage. Not only are your friends and family painfully aware of the defeat, but every jackass with a keyboard *raises hand* has an opinion on what you did wrong.

Credit to Tyron Woodley, he’s handling a really rough loss rather well. Woodley carried the banner of MMA and “the culture” into the ring with him, and when Jake Paul ultimately flattened him with a single shot, that burden was especially heavy. Woodley has been the butt of many jokes and memes online, and “T-Wood” is embracing the jokes.

He even awarded one content creator/troll $5,000 for his efforts! Check out the impressive edit below, which features a sleeping Woodley falling through another viral meme and film scenery.

Outside of laughing with the crowd, Woodley has remained determined to return to the ring. He wants to box multiple times in 2022, and perhaps that Dan Hardy grudge match will finally materialize.

Who’s the 2021 fighter of the year? pic.twitter.com/19y6GA0hKG — Keith Peterson(Parody) (@KPetersonUFC) December 21, 2021

Some art celebrating the likely “Fight of the Year!”

The cold shoulder!

Y’all I posted a clip of Woodley’s acting skills last week, and let’s just say the idea that he faked getting faceplant KO’d by Paul is quite literally impossible. Seriously, this conspiracy is miserably dumb.

Max Holloway remains the most absurd statistical anomaly in the history of MMA.

Most significant strikes landed by a UFC fighter in 2021:



1. Max Holloway (675)

T2. Sean O'Malley (335)

T2. Ciryl Gane (335)

4. Dustin Jacoby (331)

5. Charles Jourdain (328)



Holloway fought twice, everyone else in the top five fought at least three times. — MMA By The Numbers (@NumbersMMA) December 20, 2021

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Punished the get up, pushed him into the fence, and finished the fight:

FLYING KNEE. Mario Mingaj KO's Emmanuele Troia with a switch knee to the face in R1. Mamma Mia #VenatorFC9 pic.twitter.com/JoeIa1pNKj — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 18, 2021

My team mate, Ryan Loder, recently made an exceptionally violent professional debut. Keep an eye out for the All-American wrestler in the next couple years ...

A right hand direct to the temple ends this one:

WOW. 12 second KO by Mirela Vargas at @criscyborg's Nação Cyborg 11 just now. pic.twitter.com/lbDN8My4B8 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 19, 2021

