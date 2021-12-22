Latest Bellator 273 fight card, rumors for ‘Bader vs Moldavsky’ in Phoenix

Event: Bellator 273: “Bader vs Moldavsky”

Date: Sat., Jan. 29, 2022

Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ

How To Watch: Showtime (watch it here)

Bellator 273 Main Event:

265 lbs.: Champion Ryan Bader (28-7, 1 NC) vs. Interim champion Valentin Moldavsky (11-1)

Bellator 273 Main Card (10 p.m. ET):

135 lbs.: Darrion Caldwell (14-5) vs. Enrique Barzola (16-5-2)

170 lbs.: Sabah Homasi (15-10) vs. Jaleel Willis (15-3)

155 lbs.: Benson Henderson (28-11) vs. Islam Mamedov (20-1)

Bellator 273 ‘Prelims’ Card (7 p.m. ET)

185 lbs.: Romero Cotton (5-0) vs. Dalton Rosta (5-0)

