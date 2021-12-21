Tyron Woodley awards fan $5,000 for creating best meme of knockout loss to Jake Paul

Tyron Woodley is putting some of the money he banked for his two back-to-back fight against Jake Paul to good use. “The Chosen One” recently held a contest on social media to award one lucky (and creative) fan $5,000 if they could come up with a creative meme depicting his knockout loss to “The Problem Child” this past Saturday (Dec. 18, 2021).

The winner — Chris Ashley — impressed the former UFC welterweight champion with his skills enough to win the grand prize. Part of his creation featured Woodley falling through the ring, then making his way though the “Spiderman: No Way Home” multiverse, Nemo’s neighborhood, before eventually landing on a couch where Ben Askren, Nate Robinson and Conor McGregor are taking naps.

It’s executed very well.

You got to give it up to Woodley for taking the loss in stride and having a great sense of humor following the crushing defeat. As for what’s next for “The Chosen One,” he intends to return to action and have a busy 2022. When and where, however, remains to be seen.

I hear this former NFL star is looking for a fight.

Paul, meanwhile, is still ruffling feathers in the MMA community and recently put out a public offer to Jorge Masvidal for $5 million if “Gamebred” cane somehow convince Dana White to let him cross over to the boxing world to for one fight. But according to the “BMF” champion, the promotion won’t budge for that type of “chump change.”

